Sacrilege cases: Bajwa accuses AAP govt of compromising with Badals

Chandigarh: Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of compromising with former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son, Sukhbir Singh Badal, over the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents, which took place during protests against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on the last day of the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Bajwa made these allegations during the discussion on the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025. He noted that final challans have not yet been filed in the two critical cases, despite AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s pre-election promise to deliver justice on the matter.

Bajwa questioned the AAP government’s commitment to resolving the sacrilege issue, criticising the lack of progress in prosecuting those responsible. He pointed out that the final challans in the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura cases had still not been filed.

The leader of opposition also raised concerns about the language used in the bill, stating that referring to Sri Guru Granth Sahib simply as a “holy scripture” failed to reflect the deep reverence the Sikh community holds for it as the “living Guru”. He called for the bill to specifically recognise this belief to uphold Sikh traditions.

‘Cong’s 2018 bill still pending’

Bajwa reminded the House that a similar bill was introduced by the Congress government in 2018, but was still awaiting presidential approval. He urged the AAP government to expedite the process to get the bill cleared, pointing out that the Congress bill was in line with the objective of preventing sacrilege.

Bajwa accused AAP of being too lenient towards the Badals, claiming that while both Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal were named in the Kotkapura firing case, they were conspicuously absent from the Behbal Kalan case, where two protesters were killed. “This proves that the AAP government is compromised with the Badals,” he alleged.

He also highlighted the resignation of IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who had been leading the special investigation team (SIT) for sacrilege cases, and noted that he had been promised that his recommendations would be implemented within 24 hours of AAP assuming power. “Now, Kunwar Vijay is no longer with the party,” Bajwa said, pointing to the government’s failure to take meaningful action.

“The seriousness of the AAP government can be judged from the fact that 1,144 days and 27,456 hours have passed since the AAP govt assumed charge in March 2022, but no action was taken into the sacrilege of holy scriptures,” Bajwa added.

He stressed that the theft of Guru Granth Sahib, and sacred texts of other faiths, must be clearly defined as an act of sacrilege in the new legislation. The proposed clear timelines to ensure accountability in sensitive investigations should be completed within 30 days and extensions of up to 15 days must require approval from the SSP. Any further extension should only be granted by the DGP, he said .

Bajwa also recommended that officers found guilty of biased or negligent investigation, especially leading to acquittals, should face prosecution.

Pargat Singh questions govt

Congress MLA Pargat Singh also raised concerns about the delay in prosecuting those responsible for sacrilege. He questioned the meeting between CM Bhagwant Mann and home minister Amit Shah, suggesting that it might shed light on the reasons behind the delays in giving prosecution sanction for the trial of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the head of dera Sirsa.

AAP defends its actions

Cabinet minister Aman Arora responded by defending the AAP government’s handling of the issue. He stated that while previous governments, including the SAD and Congress, had failed to take action in the sacrilege cases, the AAP government had taken decisive action. He explained that after the AAP came to power, a SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had submitted a 7,000-page challan, which named the Badals and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini as accused in the Kotkapura case. The case is currently pending in the Faridkot additional sessions court.

Arora also clarified that the 2016 bill sent by the SAD government to the Centre had been rejected, as it only protected one scripture. In contrast, he noted that the current bill covers all holy scriptures, ensuring a broader scope of protection.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also brought up the Justice Gurnam Singh Commission Report on the 1986 sacrilege incidents, which he said had mysteriously disappeared. He urged speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to form a committee to locate the missing report. Cheema also recounted incidents of sacrilege during the SAD government’s tenure, including the 1986 Nakodar incident where sacred Birs were burned and four protesters were killed.

His comments led to a sharp reaction from Congress member Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who accused the finance minister of defaming his father, Sukhjinder Singh Khaira, who was an education minister at the time.