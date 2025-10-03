SAD, AAP spar over CM’s rally in Tarn Taran

A social media post by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) halqa in-charge Harmeet Singh Sandhu terming the state government’s event, to be organised in Tarn Taran on Friday, as political one has drawn criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal. The Friday’s event will be presided over by chief minister Bhagwant Mann near Panjwar village on Chabhal-Khemkaran road. The Friday’s event will be presided over by chief minister Bhagwant Mann near Panjwar village on Chabhal-Khemkaran road.

A communique issued by a government spokesperson stated that the function would be in connection with the foundation stone laying of rural link roads in which ministers, MLAs and other VVIPs would take part. But Sandhu wrote in a Facebook post, “In connection to the bypoll, a rally will be presided over by CM Bhagwant Mann. You all are invited to participate it”.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party, former SAD’s Khemkaran MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha said in a social media post, “It means crores of rupees from the state treasury will be spent on the election rally of the ‘Jhaaru Party’ halqa in-charge (candidate). Who will give answers? Why is the public’s money being looted for their by-election rally?”

Pointing to Sandhu, Valtoha said, “He himself writes in his post that this is an election rally.”

The upcoming bypoll has been necessitated by the demise of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. Sandhu, a three-time MLA from this constituency who switched from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to the AAP recently, is the likely nominee of the ruling party. On Wednesday, he reviewed the arrangements for the rally.