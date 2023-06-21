SAD to approach Amit Shah, minority panel regarding amendment to Sikh Gurdwaras Act

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday described the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as interference in the religious affairs of the Sikhs and an assault on Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the behest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head Arvind Kejriwal.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema cautioned chief minister Bhagwant Mann against ‘pushing Punjab into anarchy.’

The party said that the issue of the Gurbani telecast was a mere ruse being used by the anti-Sikh forces through this government.

“Their real intent is to usurp control of Sikh shrines and dilute the religious history, heritage and traditions of the Sikhs. The government is trying to create confusion among the Sikhs. The party will explore all avenues including meeting the Union home minister (Amit Shah) as well as the National Commission for Minorities to take up the matter,” Balwinder Singh Bhundar, a senior leader of SAD, said.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the SAD leaders cautioned chief minister Bhagwant Mann against ‘pushing Punjab into anarchy.’

Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said that the CM has disrespected the advice of the Akal Takhat jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh who had called for an amicable solution to the issue related to Gurbani being telecast.

According to SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, the CM knew that the SGPC had already invited tenders to decide the Gurbani telecast rights and a crucial meeting in this regard is scheduled for July 21. “Then, where was the need for this hurriedly convened session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha? he questioned.

PTC head announces ₹1 crore reward

PTC channel president-cum-managing director Rabindra Narayan offered a reward of ₹1 crore to anyone who proves that the channel charges any money from subscribers to broadcast Gurbani.

“I ask anyone to bring the evidence that our channel charges any money for Gurbani. It has been given license as a free-to-air channel by the Union ministry of broadcasting, and at no point have we charged any money,” he said. He added that the claims that PTC is charging from subscribers in foreign countries are also without any basis.

“We support SGPC by spending funds to the tune of ₹8 crore every year for their institutions and for free telecast of their programs which are organised in India and countries abroad,” Narayan said.