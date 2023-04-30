Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SAD-BSP says alliance intact, no chance of Akali tie-up with BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 30, 2023 09:38 PM IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday said their alliance was intact while stating that speculations of SAD and BJP stitching an alliance was far from reality.

A speculation had started that the SAD and BJP might revert to their old alliance in Punjab after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior BJP leadership showered praise on five times chief minister Parkash Singh Badal while paying homage to him. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference, senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha and BSP general secretary Barinder Singh said it appears that a speculation had started that the SAD and BJP might revert to their old alliance in Punjab after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior BJP leadership showered praise on five times chief minister Parkash Singh Badal while paying homage to him.

“We have come here jointly to put an end to this speculation. The SAD-BSP alliance is as strong as ever and will continue in its present form,” both the leaders asserted.

Meanwhile, SAD has resumed its campaign ahead of the Jalandhar by-poll. The campaign remained suspended for two days from April 26 after death of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal last week.

