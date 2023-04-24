Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar LS bypoll: SAD lodges complaint against AAP with EC

Jalandhar LS bypoll: SAD lodges complaint against AAP with EC

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2023 11:19 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here, SAD’s legal wing president Arshdeep Singh Kler said, “It is shocking that the AAP minister converted a convention of the ETT Union into a party’s function in Jalandhar. The minister cannot preside over any such events and claim to have the support of government employee unions.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday complained to the Election Commission to take action against education minister Harjot Bains for claiming that all government employees would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the forthcoming bypoll to the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency during a recent meeting a teachers’ union.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday complained to the Election Commission to take action against education minister Harjot Bains for claiming that all government employees would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the forthcoming bypoll to the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency during a recent meeting a teachers’ union. (Image for representational purpose)
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday complained to the Election Commission to take action against education minister Harjot Bains for claiming that all government employees would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the forthcoming bypoll to the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency during a recent meeting a teachers’ union. (Image for representational purpose)

Addressing a press conference here, SAD’s legal wing president Arshdeep Singh Kler said, “It is shocking that the AAP minister converted a convention of the ETT Union into a party’s function in Jalandhar. The minister cannot preside over any such events and claim to have the support of government employee unions.”

Requesting the Election Commission to take action in the matter, Kler said: “AAP functionaries are violating the model code of conduct with impunity on a daily basis.”

He claimed a couple of days ago, panchayati raj officer GS Randhawa had convened a meeting of sarpanches in the Adampur BDO’s office and “threatened” them to ensure voting in the favour of the AAP candidate or face suspension and registration of criminal cases against them. He said this complaint was still pending with the Election Commission.

Kler alleged that the state government was also mounting pressure on chemists and sweets shop owners to vote for the AAP candidate or face raids.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aam aadmi party bypoll education minister meeting press conference pressure sad shiromani akali dal state government suspension vote + 9 more
aam aadmi party bypoll education minister meeting press conference pressure sad shiromani akali dal state government suspension vote + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out