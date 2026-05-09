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SAD demands probe into land dealers network operating in Punjab 'under AAP patronage'

SAD demands probe into land dealers network operating in Punjab 'under AAP patronage'

Published on: May 09, 2026 10:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday demanded that in view of Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora's arrest, a time-bound probe be initiated into all those linked to the alleged GST fraud, "illegal Dubai money transfers and suspicious land dealings".

SAD demands probe into land dealers network operating in Punjab 'under AAP patronage'

The land and property dealers network operating "under A's political patronage" in Punjab must face strict investigation, the party said.

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the arrest of A minister Sanjeev Arora by the Enforcement Directorate "exposed the seriousness of the financial irregularities network functioning in the state".

"Every individual linked to alleged GST fraud, illegal Dubai money transfers and suspicious land dealings must face strict investigation," he said.

Asserting that very serious allegations had been levelled against Arora, the SAD leader said "farmers deserve answers to allegations that land was bought cheap and sold at massive profits through a powerful nexus.

"It appears that Arora was working as a fund raiser and money exchanger for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal. Money looted from the State should be probed and every rupee should be recovered," he said.

Majithia also dimissed the chief minister's statement that he did not know Nitin and Pritpal, claiming that the duo, along with former Punjab Cricket Association president Gulzarinder Singh Chahal, had accompanied Mann in a chartered plane from Bengaluru to Chandigarh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD demands probe into land dealers network operating in Punjab 'under AAP patronage'
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD demands probe into land dealers network operating in Punjab 'under AAP patronage'
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