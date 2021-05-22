SAD flays minister Tript Bajwa for linking farmers’ stir to Covid surge in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday condemned Punjab rural development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa for trying to deflect attention from the Congress government’s failure in combating Covid-19 to farmers engaged in agitation against the Centre’s agriculture laws.

The Akali party asked the state government to answer for its failures instead of defaming the annadata (food provider).

In a statement here, SAD Kisan Wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said it was shocking that at a time when Punjab was in chaos due to the utter callousness of the Congress government, the latter was trying to paint farmers participating in dharnas against the three contentious laws at Singhu and Tikri borders near Delhi as super-spreaders.

Asserting that this was furthest from the truth, Maluka asked, “How is it that the government discovered this fact after so long when the situation has gone out of hand due to its failure to provide medicines, oxygen and quality treatment at government hospitals.”

He said the farmers had been agitating at the Singhu and Tikri borders for more than seven months. “Why are they being singled out for attack now? The state Congress must tell Punjabis if this is a part of a conspiracy to scuttle the kisan andolan at the instance of the central government,” he added.