SAD Ludhiana V-P booked for hurting religious sentiments
Police on Monday booked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district vice-president Furkan Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments over a Facebook post. After the members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Tibba police station the police took the accused into custody.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Mohit Syal, a resident of New Shakti Nagar. The complainant said he had no political affiliations, but so he made a complaint against the post as it hurt his religious sentiments.
When the police did not lodge any FIR he, along with his friends, staged a protest outside the Tibba police station. Later, members of various Hindu organisations and political parties joined. The protest continued for at least one and a half hours, following which the police lodged an FIR.
The complainant added that the accused had posted an illustration targeting Hindus on Facebook on Saturday, only to remove it after several objections. He added that the accused reposted the picture again on Sunday, following which he lodged an FIR.
Inspector Ranbir Singh, station head officer at the Tibba police station, said a case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
-
Journalism faces new challenges, says CM Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organized by a news agency here. He said the agency has served the people by striving for the truth and strengthened the largest democracy of the world. Yogi said people of different age groups had different interests and needs and the media was discharging its responsibility towards them. Yogi said the world was facing Covid pandemic and was also affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.
-
‘Retaining wall’ of Ram temple to be ready by monsoon
The Ram temple construction committee on Monday decided to expedite construction work of 'retaining wall' of the temple and complete the work before monsoon. Chairman of the committee, Nripendra Misra reviewed the construction work of the wall at a meeting. The retaining wall is being constructed from the western part of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. It is being constructed 12 metres below the surface and will be around 11 metres above the surface.
-
Dumping of industrial waste in Buddha Nullah: NGOs seek FIR against PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana dyeing industry
Punjab Pollution Control Board's failure to tackle dumping of untreated industrial waste in the Buddha Nullah has drove NGOs up the wall. Members of different NGOs under the banner of Public Action Committee on Monday submitted a police complaint seeking FIR against the PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai, other concerned officials and industrialists for polluting the drain. The water is used for irrigation purposes. (police quote awaited)
-
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
-
8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
