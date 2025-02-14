Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SAD membership drive: Meeting with Balwinder Singh Bhundar inconclusive, says Gurpartap Singh Wadala

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2025 09:46 AM IST

After Bhundar was unable to reach for the meeting, two members of the committee, its chairman SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Gurpartap Singh Wadala, met Bhundar at his Chandigarh residence

The meeting of the seven-member Akal Takht constituted committee to supervise the membership drive of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with party’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar remained inconclusive.

Gurpartap Singh Wadala said Balwinder Singh Bhundar was not able to clarify the party’s position over the ongoing membership drive started by the party on January 20 and conveyed to him that it’s against the spirit of Akal Takht edict of December 2. (HT File)
Gurpartap Singh Wadala said Balwinder Singh Bhundar was not able to clarify the party’s position over the ongoing membership drive started by the party on January 20 and conveyed to him that it’s against the spirit of Akal Takht edict of December 2. (HT File)

After Bhundar was unable to reach for the meeting, two members of the committee, its chairman SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Gurpartap Singh Wadala, met Bhundar at his Chandigarh residence.

“He (Bhundar) was not able to clarify the party’s position over the ongoing membership drive started by the party on January 20 and conveyed to him that it’s against the spirit of Akal Takht edict of December 2,” said Wadala.

He adds that Bhundar tried to justify that the membership was being done as per Akal Takht’s directions as all members of the committee constituted by the temporal seat have been involved in the membership drive. SAD started the drive on January 20 for a month till February 20 and would hold the election for party president on March 1.

“We rejected what Bhundar said and offered him few more days to consult his party seniors and give clarity to the committee by Sunday otherwise we will write to the Akal Takht,” said Wadala. All members of the seven-member committee reached the SGPC sub-office for the meeting. Despite attempts Bhundar was not available for comments.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On