SAD president Sukhbir Badal flays Punjab CM Mann over crop relief, drug menace

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal flayed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for not giving compensation to flood-affected farmers. He also asserted that the surge in drug problem in Punjab is a result of alleged protection provided to the drug mafia by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a party event on Wednesday. (Sourced)

During a protest, Sukhbir criticised the AAP government for causing extensive damage to crops and residential properties due to their failure to take necessary flood-protection measures.

He also highlighted how the drug problem in the state had allegedly worsened. He mentioned instances where the narcotics control bureau (NCB) seized drugs from liquor vends, only for them to be reopened shortly after. This, he argued, demonstrated the drug mafia’s influence over the AAP government.

CM should’ve raised Canada visa suspension issue at NZC: Majithia

Hoshiarpur: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia lashed out at CM Mann for failing to raise issue of Punjabis facing problems due to visa suspension in Canada. Addressing a party event in Mukerian, Majithia said he was surprised as to why the CM had not taken up the issue at the Northern Zonal Council meeting which was presided over by Union home minister Amit Shah.

