2015 Kotkapura police firing: Faridkot court allows Sukhbir to travel abroad

The court of Faridkot judicial magistrate Ajaypal Singh in an order passed on June 8, said keeping in view the settled law, this court is of the considered view that the application in hand deserves to be allowed.

The court had directed Sukhbir to furnish an unconditional bank guarantee of ₹50 lakh in the form of surety, which was submitted on June 12, along with a copy of his passport and a sealed envelope with details of his visit.

Sukhbir had moved an application on June 6 seeking permission to go abroad with a request for withholding the disclosure of destination due to security concerns as he is a Z+ security protectee. “However, on return, the schedule can be submitted if desired by the court,” he added.

The state counsel had opposed the application claiming the accused had managed to delay the investigation for about seven years on one pretext or the other by using his political and financial position.

While granting permission the court imposed conditions in the order on Sukhbir stating that he shall make himself available before the court as and when directed. “He shall not in any manner tamper with the evidence of the prosecution. On Sukhbir’s behalf, his counsel will remain present on the date of hearing and would not ask for adjournment on the ground that the applicant is not present in India and the applicant shall not raise any objection to the proceedings if any conducted in the case in the presence of his counsel during his absence. He shall not change his counsel without prior permission of the court,” the order reads.

The court also asked Sukhbir to disclose his contact number, if any, and e-mail address on which he could be contacted during his stay abroad and he shall also disclose the address in which the applicant would be staying during the said period. “The aforesaid details can be submitted in a sealed envelope if so desired on account of security concerns raised by the applicant,” the court added.

The special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP LK Yadav probing the case has filed two chargesheet against Sukhbir and five cops, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.

