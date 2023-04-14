Sukhbir flays Punjab govt over delay in RCs, DLs

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the transport sector and vehicle owners were facing problems due to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s failure to issue smart card driving licences and registeration certificates for the last more than four months.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In a statement here, the SAD president said truckers operating outside the state were facing challans up to ₹ 10,000 due to the government’s failure to issue smart cards.

He said delay in fitness certificates was causing losses to bus and truck owners. “Delay in issuance of no objection certificate is further delaying transfer of vehicles in case of sale and also leading to problems in paying loans for the same,” he said.

Sukhbir said people buying new trucks were unable to get linked to truck unions as they were not being issued registration certificates. He said simultaneous problem of shortage of staff was adding to the problem and there was a pendency of three months in issuance of fitness certificates.

