 SAD seeks FIR against Haryana home minister, cops over farmer's death
SAD seeks FIR against Haryana home minister, cops over farmer's death

SAD seeks FIR against Haryana home minister, cops over farmer’s death

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 05, 2024 05:50 AM IST

SAD legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali urged the AAP government to stand in solidarity with farmers, and ensure that their voices are heard instead of being suppressed with tear gas and bullets.

Shiromani Akali Dal legislators on Monday called for the registration of a criminal case against the Haryana home minister, director general of police (DGP) and other cops responsible for firing at agitating farmers, which resulted in the death of one of the protesters, Shubhkaran Singh.

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, SAD legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali urged the AAP government to stand in solidarity with farmers, and ensure that their voices are heard instead of being suppressed with tear gas and bullets.

Ayali labelled the farmers’ demands as legitimate, stressing the need for a complete loan waiver due to the high input costs and low minimum support price (MSP) for food grains. He advocated for the implementation of the Swaminathan formula to fix MSP, guaranteeing farmers a 50% profit over the weighted cost of production. He urged the central government to fulfil its commitment of provide legal sanctity to MSP, as promised two years ago when the agitation was suspended.

