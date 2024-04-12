 SAD won’t regain lost ground: Amarinder Warring - Hindustan Times
SAD won’t regain lost ground: Amarinder Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 12, 2024 07:04 AM IST

“In light of recent developments, it has become increasingly evident that the Akali Dal is destined for a defeat. Their response to the sacrilege incidents, which occurred over 200 times, underscored their inability to regain lost ground,” said Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said the successive electoral losses suffered by prominent figures within the party, including Late Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal, and Bikram Singh Majithia, are indicative of the erosion of trust among the people. “We believe this is the beginning of the end of the Akali Dal,” he said.

On queries regarding the Congress’s electoral lineup, he said, “The names will be made public soon.”

