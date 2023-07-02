The Sadar police busted a flesh trade racket being run from a hotel in Daad village at Pakhowal road on Saturday. It is alleged that the accused used to arrange foreign national women for their customers. Flesh trade racket busted, six held at Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The six arrested have been identified as Tajinder Singh and Harmandeep Singh of Ishar Nagar, Ravinder Singh of Pratap Colony, Mehtab Ali of Dashmesh Nagar, Jaspreet Singh and Harmandar Singh of Branala . The owner of the hotel Iqbal Singh and the manager Gagandeep Singh are yet to be arrested.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO Sadar police station, said that the police had received a complaint against the owner and manager of hotel K Star at Pakhowal Road for immoral trafficking. On receiving the information the police conducted a raid and arrested six of the eight accused.

An FIR under sections 3 and 4 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station.

On Sunday, the Ludhiana police conducted morning raids at hotels near Ludhiana Railway station and Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal. The police checked the records of guests and police verifications of staff.

The commissioner of police has already ordered the hotel, inn and guest houses’ owners to keep a copy of identification proof of the customers before renting out a room.

