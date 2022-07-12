SAD’s youth wing to hold tractor march on July 15 against ban on Moose Wala & Kanwar Grewal's songs

The Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) youth wing- Youth Akali Dal (YAD), said it will take out a tractor march on Thursday, opposing the Centre's ban on two Punjabi songs – 'SYL' by late Sidhu Moose Wala and 'Rihai' by Kanwar Grewal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said the Akali Dal views the ban on these two songs as an attempt by the Centre to suppress the voice and sentiment of Punjabis.

“In protest against and in defiance of this ban, YAD will take out a tractor march playing these songs in all Distts on the 15th,” Romana added.

On July 8, YouTube took down Grewal's track Rihai, which called for the release of Sikh Prisoners. The video, which was reportedly uploaded on July 2, had garnered around seven lakh views.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moose Wala's song SYL that threw light on several controversial issues in Punjab, including the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was banned last month after getting 27 million views.

The Akali Dal had earlier criticised the ban on the two songs saying such bans are not in the interest of a healthy democracy.

On Tuesday, SAD's core committee said there was nothing objectionable in either of the two songs.

“Led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the core committee expressed grave concern at the manner in which freedom of speech and expression were being throttled by banning songs which solely expressed the sentiments of the people. The committee noted that there was nothing objectionable in either the SYL song sung by the late Sidhu Moosewala or the Rihai song sung by Kanwar Grewal which had been banned by the Centre,” an official statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON