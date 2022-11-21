Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Safe to discharge patients who undergo coronary angioplasty on same day: PGIMER study

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 05:05 AM IST

The study conducted by PGIMER’s cardiac department reveals that with same-day discharge of patients, the hospital can save up to 100 cardiac unit beds, including 85 in ICU every day

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) can admit at least 100 more patients to its cardiology unit every day if the acute coronary syndrome patients get discharged from the hospital on the same day of their coronary angioplasty procedure, shows a study by the institute’s cardiac department (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) can admit at least 100 more patients to its cardiology unit every day if the acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients get discharged from the hospital on the same day of their coronary angioplasty procedure, a study done by the institute’s cardiac department shows.

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), also known as coronary angioplasty, is a non-surgical technique for treating obstructive coronary artery disease.

Professor Rajesh Vijayvergiya, along with his team, conducted research on ‘Economic Impact and Safety of Same Day Discharge Following PCI: A Tertiary Care Centre Experience from Northern India’, which was published in Cardiovascular Revascularization Medicine journal this year.

“From January 2019 to March 2020, total 683 coronary angioplasty procedures were done under my consultation. Of them, 675 survived and 617 were enrolled in the study. The baseline demographic data, including coronary risk factors, clinical presentation, and management details, were noted. All patients were followed up for six weeks. The Indian health system is only partially insured, hence most of the expendable costs are borne by the patients,” Dr Vijayvergiya said.

“Of the 617 patients, 132 (21%) were discharged on the same day of the procedure, while their follow-up consultations revealed that they were healthy and experienced no complication. About 70% of the patients were discharged on the next day of the procedure, but were equally healthy,” he added.

The study revealed that it is safe to discharge ACS patients on the same day of the coronary angioplasty procedure, the doctor said. “It was also concluded that every patient can save at least 36,000 if they are discharged the same day. The cost constitutes hospital expenses, including that of intensive care unit (ICU). In a government hospital, most of the patients come from poor background and for them, 36,000 is a huge sum, which they can save if discharged on the same day,” Dr Vijayvergiya said.

“Besides financial implication, same-day discharge can also help in admitting more patients. In the study, it was concluded that if patients are discharged the same day, PGIMER can save 100 cardiac unit beds, including 85 in ICU, daily,” he added.

In PGIMER, the institute of national importance, at least 10,030 patients were admitted to the cardiology department in the year 2021-22, while 888 were admitted to the cardio surgery ward.

Monday, November 21, 2022
