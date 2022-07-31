Safeguarding people’s interests in J&K biggest leadership challenge: Sajjad Lone
People’s Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone on Saturday said that safeguarding the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was the biggest leadership challenge.
J&K Peoples’ Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, who was interacting with a delegation of prominent workers from Sopore at the party headquarters in Srinagar, said, “It is imperative we define what leadership in Kashmir entails. We believe that leadership means rising to the occasion and rescuing Kashmiris instead of feeding them to the lions. The luxury to perform to pre-scripted theatre in Kashmir is long gone. It is time the leadership awoke from its slumber and understood that every word that the leadership utters will have consequence for the people of Kashmir.”
Lone asked the people of J&K to remain far-sighted, firm, and resolved to get Jammu and Kashmir out of its present cycle of uncertainty. “This is not the time to get terrified. It is a long game and the leadership will have to be patient if it wants to achieve something for the people of J&K. We will do everything in our power to protect the common Kashmiri from being victimised,” he said.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
