Safeguarding people’s interests in J&K biggest leadership challenge: Sajjad Lone

People’s Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone on Saturday said that safeguarding the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was the biggest leadership challenge.

J&K Peoples’ Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, who was interacting with a delegation of prominent workers from Sopore at the party headquarters in Srinagar, said, “It is imperative we define what leadership in Kashmir entails. We believe that leadership means rising to the occasion and rescuing Kashmiris instead of feeding them to the lions. The luxury to perform to pre-scripted theatre in Kashmir is long gone. It is time the leadership awoke from its slumber and understood that every word that the leadership utters will have consequence for the people of Kashmir.”

Lone asked the people of J&K to remain far-sighted, firm, and resolved to get Jammu and Kashmir out of its present cycle of uncertainty. “This is not the time to get terrified. It is a long game and the leadership will have to be patient if it wants to achieve something for the people of J&K. We will do everything in our power to protect the common Kashmiri from being victimised,” he said.