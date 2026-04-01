Sahir Ludhianvi memorial project set to take shape in Ludhiana

In a long-awaited move, the Punjab government is set to honour legendary poet and film lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi with a dedicated memorial, museum and community centre in his hometown. The project, to be developed on Pakhowal Road, is expected to preserve and celebrate the life, works and legacy of one of India’s most influential literary voices. The event was inaugurated by Ludhiana MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi, while Ludhiana mayor principal Inderjit Kaur presided over a free homeopathic medical camp organised on the occasion. (HT File)

The announcement was made by senior vice- chairman (Industry) Sharanpal Singh Makkar during a social programme organised by Saadey Bujurg Sada Maan, a voluntary organisation working for the welfare of destitute and elderly people. He said that after prolonged efforts, all hurdles in the project have been cleared and tenders for construction will be floated shortly.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Makkar said the memorial complex would not only serve as a tribute to Ludhianvi’s contribution to Urdu poetry and Hindi cinema but also as a cultural hub for future generations.

The event was inaugurated by Ludhiana MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi, while Ludhiana mayor Principal Inderjit Kaur presided over a free homeopathic medical camp organised on the occasion. Several social workers and organisers, including Kirti Grover, Neeraj Sachdeva, Jelly Chopra, Dr Sanjay Soni, Vicky Verma, Asha Rinku and Ranjit Singh Dashmesh, played key roles in the event’s success.

Noted poets Mohammad Ashfaq Jigar, Naeem Chikrajamali Bijnor, Ashok Rahi, Kanika Sahi and Gurpreet Flora captivated the audience with recitations of their works, echoing the poetic spirit associated with Ludhianvi.