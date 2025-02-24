Saini releases BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’ for civic body polls

Haryana BJP has promised to install at least one ‘pink toilet’ with a sanitary napkin vending machine in each market in urban areas, electric buses through public-private partnership will ply in cities and 25% waive-off on residential tax for women house owners in cities in its civic ‘sankalp patra’ released by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday in Rohtak. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini releasing the BJP's manifesto for local bodies’ elections-2025 in Rohtak on Monday. State BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, cabinet minister Vipul Goyal, minister Arvind Sharma and other senior leaders were present on the occasion. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said that their manifesto promises to waive-off charges for the sewerage and water connections, house tax will be simplified for villages part of the civic bodies, tax relief for house built on agricultural land and streetlights to be double in each ward in urban areas.

“The Congress has always lagged in election preparations and their old workers are joining the BJP. This shows that the Congress’s defeat is sure in the civic body polls and the BJP will form the triple-engine government to speed up the developmental works. The Congress has reduced to just one family (referring to Hoodas) in Haryana and there is no scope of the opposition party in the state,” the CM added.

Apart from these promises, the BJP announced to provide free solar panels to families with an annual income upto ₹1 lakh and establish oxygen parks, open gyms and smart streets in the parks. Moreover, the saffron party also promised to install machines to dispose of green waste in the parks. The BJP also promised to regularise some colonies which were not regularised despite fulfilling all norms.

Ownership rights to people living on land for last 20 years

The manifesto promises to give ownership rights and provide registration to people staying on a specific land (shamlat land) for the last two years. Moreover, the saffron party assured people that they will make a bank square in cities where all banks function under one building, financial assistance will be given to street vendors to run their business, sewage treatment parks will be established to treat chemical and industrial waste.

To woo youth, the BJP promised to open advanced libraries with Wi-Fi facilities in cities, the drainage system will be enhanced and will tackle the issue of stray dogs, cattle and monkeys and ensure safety of people.