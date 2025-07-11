Saini visits deras in Jalandhar, takes part in Guru Purnima celebrations

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan in Nur Mahal of Jalandhar district in Punjab, and took part in the Guru Purnima celebrations. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated during Guru Purnima Mahotsav at Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan in Jalandhar on Thursday. Anandpur Sahib MP Ravneet Singh Bittu is also seen in the photo. (HT Photo)

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu accompanied the chief minister Saini, who said that this sacred day gives all an opportunity to express gratitude to the great Gurus who, by bestowing the light of knowledge, taught us the right way to live.

The chief minister also visited the “kamdhenu gaushala” located in the premises of the sansthan.

Saini also visited Baba Mohan Dass Ashram in Jalandhar. “It is a matter of great happiness that today we are all gathered here to celebrate Guru Purnima. I have been associated with guru ji (Mohan Dass) for a long time and have been taking his blessings every year,” he said, urging people to take a pledge to plant a tree under “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign.

“The environment around us is getting polluted, and we are increasingly getting dependent on air conditioners. This will also help us to deal with climate change. On this occasion, we also have to take a pledge that we all follow the path shown by our Gurus and Saints,” Saini said.

Later, the chief minister also visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar and paid obeisance there.