Salary of sanitation workers increased from 16k to 26k per month: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that his government has increased the salary of sanitation workers from ₹16,000 to ₹26,000 per month. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Haryana’s Jind. (Source:X)

Speaking at the state-level function in Jind to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, CM Saini announced to give an amount of ₹51 lakh for the construction of Maharishi Valmiki Bhawan in Jind’s Narwana. He also said that the state government would provide assistance to build a hostel in Hisar.

He also announced to give ₹5 lakh on the death of a sanitation worker during duty and ₹10 lakh in case of death while doing sewerage work. The chief minister said his government will allot 50% of the state’s cleaning contracts to safai mitras and their groups.

Speaking on his government’s decision to bifurcate the Scheduled Caste quota, CM Saini said, “Out of the 20% quota reserved for Scheduled Castes in direct recruitment in government services, a 10% quota has been reserved for candidates from Deprived Scheduled Castes and as many as for Other Scheduled Castes. If suitable candidates from one category are not available, the remaining vacant posts will be filled by candidates from the other category,” he added.

Chief minister said that his government has decided to establish Samrasta Virasat Kendras in major cities to propagate the thoughts of great saints like Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Kabir Das, Sant Ravidas and the architect of Constitution BR Ambedkar.

Saini said about 5 lakh houses will be built for poor people in urban and rural areas under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana. “Under the scheme, 15,250 poor families have been given plots of 30 square yards in 14 cities. A detailed plan to allot plots in the remaining cities will be made soon. An amount of ₹80,000 was given for the repair of houses under BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojana,” Saini added.

The chief minister said that a total of 48 lakh families living below the poverty line are being provided food grains and 13 lakh women from these families are given LPG connections. He further said that his government has been issuing Happy cards to BPL families with an income less than ₹1 lakh per annum for the convenience of bus travel free up to 1,000 km per year.

“Our government has increased the annual income limit for the creamy layer of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh. The OBC (B) category has also been given 5-5% reservation in panchayati raj institutions and municipalities. Under the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana, free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh annually is being provided to poor families,” CM said.

The CM said that his government is providing free education (up to postgraduation) to girls with a family income of less than ₹1.80 lakh per year and an amount of ₹1.11 lakh is being given to girls who score more than 90% marks.

Haryana social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Bedi said that the previous Congress government under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda snatched the quota from Deprived Scheduled Castes by merging their separate quota into Scheduled Castes. He said that the Deprived Scheduled Castes have played a key role in the formation of BJP’s government for the third term in Haryana.

Deputy speaker Krishan Lal Middha said the state government has been working to give government jobs on a merit basis and transparency.

“During the short tenure of Nayab Singh Saini before the polls, jobs were given to 10,000 youths. I urge the chief minister to set up industries in Jind and provide employment to youths. Many industrialists told me that people in Jind block roads many times a year to raise their various demands and it is tough to run industries there. I urge people not to hold protests on every small issue and help in setting industries here so that youths can get jobs,” he added.