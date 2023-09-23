News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Salesman who stole gold from Chandigarh jewellery store held

Salesman who stole gold from Chandigarh jewellery store held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 23, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the accused, Sunil Kumar, 30, was arrested from Indore, Madhya Pradesh; a stolen gold chain was recovered from him

A salesman, who had been on the run for nearly two years after stealing gold jewellery from a Tanishq store in Manimajra, has landed in police net.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the accused, Sunil Kumar, 30, was arrested from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A stolen gold chain was recovered from him.

Police had registered a case on April 19, 2022, on the complaint of Prabhakar Kumar, commercial manager, Tanishq Jewellers, Manimajra. Prabhakar had reported the theft of a gold chain and gold bangles worth 2.5 lakh.

On checking CCTV footage, they had spotted Sunil stealing the jewellery on October 30 and November 2, 2021, following which he stopped reporting to work. He was hired not long ago for the festival season. After bringing him to Chandigarh from Indore, police on Friday produced him before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

