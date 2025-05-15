Samagra Shiksha Scheme: Centre’s nod to 1,277-cr budget for school education in Punjab

The Union ministry of education has approved a budget of ₹1,277 crore for school education in Punjab for the 2025-26 financial year under its flagship Samagra Shiksha Scheme while turning down some of the state government’s proposals related to computer labs and smart classrooms. The ministry also pointed out the poor coverage of children with special needs (CWSN) and lack of adequate infrastructure, stating that the state has only a 1% share of such children out of the total student enrolment and their number from Class 1 (21,795) to Class 12 (2,420) shows a continuous decline. (HT File)

The ministry has sanctioned approximately ₹850 crore for elementary schools and another ₹400 crore for secondary schools, with the remaining ₹27.46 crore going to teacher education.

The budget, which is marginally higher than the previous year’s outlay, has been sanctioned for improvement in the government school infrastructure, quality of education, retention rate, and access to schooling, besides Right to Education (RTE) entitlements such as free uniforms and free textbooks. Learning enhancement programmes, vocational education, foundation literacy and numeracy, study trips, early childhood care and education, special training of out-of-school children, in-service training of teachers, and promotion of science education are some of the interventions under the scheme.

With the flagship school education scheme following a 60:40 Centre-state funding ratio, the Union education ministry will contribute ₹731 crore, while the Punjab government will provide ₹488 crore, according to the minutes of the meeting of the central ministry’s project approval board (PAB) released on Tuesday. This year, the state government will have a fund availability of ₹1,492.89 crore under the scheme, including a spillover amount of ₹215.60 crore.

ICT, digital initiatives plan stuck

The PAB, headed by Union school education and literacy secretary Sanjay Kumar, which considered the state government’s annual work plan and budget proposal on March 6, refused the proposals of the state government related to digital initiatives such as smart classrooms and computer labs. The school education department had asked for ₹23 crore for computers and software for elementary classes but did not get approval. Similarly, the ministry also did not sanction recurring expenditure of ₹37 lakh for smart classrooms at the secondary level.

However, the central ministry sanctioned funds totalling ₹7.58 crore for information and communication technology (ICT) and digital initiatives for secondary and senior secondary classes. The state has been asked to analyse the availability of computer labs and smart classrooms as per the norms and submit a fresh proposal this month. The PAB has also suggested to the state government to examine the availability of integrated science laboratories in secondary schools and subject-specific (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) in senior secondary schools as per the norms and submit a supplementary proposal.

Teacher vacancies, adverse PTR

The education ministry, in the PAB meeting, also flagged teacher vacancies, adverse pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) and infrastructure gaps in the government schools. It pointed out that there are 6,423 vacant teaching posts in the state, including l,546 at the elementary level, 961 at the secondary level, and 3,916 at the senior secondary level.

The Punjab government has been asked to take appropriate steps to fill these vacancies by December 2025. The staff shortage at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) was also pointed out. “There are seven vacancies at the SCERT and 143 at 22 DIETs,” the ministry said. The state has been asked to fill all vacant positions within three months to enable quality interventions.

Despite a reduction in the number of single-teacher schools, Punjab still has 1,884 single-teacher schools at the primary level and 137 at the upper primary level, according to official data.

The central ministry has asked the school education department to ensure compliance with the Right to Education (RTE) norms and guidelines. The education ministry, while appreciating the PTR of 21 in primary schools and 15 in upper primary schools, pointed out that 18.6% of primary schools and 23.7% of upper primary schools still have an adverse PTR.

“The state is required to analyse school-wise data in this regard and take appropriate remedial measures,” it said.

The Union ministry of education also took cognisance of the good net enrolment ratio (in simple terms, age-appropriate enrolment) at primary, while stressing the need to improve the NER at all other levels, dubbing the ratio at the higher secondary level as “particularly worrisome.” It further stated that the state deserved to be appreciated for its achievement in the gross enrolment ratio (GER) at the elementary level; however, there is a need to improve it at the higher secondary level.

Poor coverage under inclusive education

The ministry also pointed out the poor coverage of children with special needs (CWSN) and lack of adequate infrastructure, stating that the state has only a 1% share of such children out of the total student enrolment and their number from Class 1 (21,795) to Class 12 (2,420) shows a continuous decline. “The state government has been asked to ensure that students enrolled in Grade 1 are supported to continue their education through to Grade 12,” according to the minutes. As only 9% of teachers have been trained in inclusive education, the state was urged to provide appropriate training to teachers and conduct camps for the identification of CWSN children.