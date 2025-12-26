Samba fratricide: Accused soldier held as slain JCO cremated with military honours

The soldier accused of killing a junior commissioned officer (JCO) inside the 157 Territorial Army unit in Samba has been arrested. According to Bari Brahmana SHO, inspector Rajeshwar Singh Salathia, the accused fled the scene after discarding his service weapon and ammunition near the crime scene. A First Information Report (FIR) under Section 101 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him. Army personnel pay tributes to the mortal remains of JCO Surjeet Singh at his native village in Reasi on Thursday. (PTI)

The arrest follows a fatal firing incident late Tuesday night inside a military camp in Samba, which claimed the life of 46-year-old Subedar Surjeet Singh. While a defence spokesperson stated on Wednesday that the incident is under investigation and facts are being established, official sources have described the shooting as an act of fratricide. The attacker has been identified as Sepoy Parul Sharma, a resident of Kanal in Bishnah tehsil.

According to sources, a dispute over the duty chart triggered a heated altercation. In a fit of rage, the soldier allegedly fired approximately six bullets from his weapon at the JCO before escaping from the unit.

On Thursday, Subedar Surjeet Singh was cremated with full military honours at his native Sarla village in Reasi district. A pall of gloom descended on the village as his mortal remains arrived home. Senior officers from the Army, police, and civil administration laid wreaths on his coffin to pay their respects.

Thousands of people from across the district joined the funeral procession, raising slogans in praise of the officer, the Indian Army, and the nation. Amid emotional scenes and chants of “Shaheed Amar Rahe,” hundreds of mourners, including family members and relatives, bid a tearful farewell to the Subedar. The final rites concluded with a traditional gun salute and the sounding of the “Last Post” bugle.