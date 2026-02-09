Same-village wedding: Sangrur panchayat withdraws boycott call against couple after backlash

Following backlash, the gram panchayat of Rogla village of Sangrur has now withdrawn the resolution seeking a social boycott of a local family after a youth married a woman from the same village. Following backlash, the gram panchayat of Rogla in Sangrur district has now withdrawn the resolution seeking a social boycott of a local family after a youth married a woman from the same village.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinder Kaur on Sunday said that the panchayat has withdrawn the resolution against the couple.

The resolution drew sharp criticism from the women’s commission and legal experts who questioned the ‘panchayat’s legal standing to issue such an order.’

Punjab state women’s commission had directed a DSP-rank official to take necessary action on the social boycott.

Though the panchayat has withdrawn the resolution, the villagers’ behaviour against the couple hasn’t changed.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident of the village, said that they are against the idea of the couple continuing to live in the village.

“It is not right for them to stay. If our daughters start following this example, the village will be ruined,” he added.