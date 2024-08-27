Samrala agri officer killed in car collision

An agriculture officer deputed in Samrala was killed on Tuesday in a road mishap on Samrala road near Laleri Kalan village, officials said. The remains of the car after the accident on Samrala Road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

They added that a Toyota Fortuner SUV hit the victim’s Tata Punch car. The occupant of Toyota Fortuner was injured in the mishap and has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition has been stated as stable.

The victim was identified as Kuldeep Singh Dekhon, 53.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Sekhon was heading to his office on Tuesday morning in his car. When he reached near Laleri Kalan village, an SUV rammed into his car.

The ASI added that Sekhon suffered severe injuries in the mishap. The onlookers rushed him to hospital, where he succumbed, he added.

The ASI added that the police will take appropriate action after investigating the case.