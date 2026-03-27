Sandhu meets Shah, flags farmers’, floods, drug trafficking issues

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Thursday met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and submitted a 17-point report highlighting a wide range of pressing issues concerning Punjab. He also handed over three separate detailed reports on issues related to river water pollution, depletion of groundwater, recurring floods and co-operative reforms. Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi .

Sandhu also held a discussion with the Shah on issues related to Punjab’s industry, farmers’ issues, drug trafficking, youth and water crisis, among other key issues concerning the state.

This 17-point report was prepared following prolonged deliberations by political leaders, former administrative officers, thought leaders and prominent policy experts during an ‘Interactive Session on Challenges, Opportunities and The Road Ahead for Punjab’ which was attended by the Union minister of state for science and technology, earth sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh along with senior BJP leadership and dignitaries in the first week of March this year.

“One of the three reports submitted to Shah on strengthening the cooperative sector in Punjab highlights the challenges and recommends urgent reforms, digital transformation and the establishment of a regional centre of India’s first cooperative university in Punjab to bring professionalism, innovation and new-age leadership,” Sandhu said in an official statement.

Sandhu also submitted a data-driven report regarding recurring floods and urged Shah to formulate a comprehensive and long-term strategy for flood prevention and mitigation. The third report focused on groundwater depletion and contamination.

“The majority of the districts fall under the dark zone (over-exploited) for groundwater, and more than half of the groundwater samples in the state exceed the safe limit for uranium, which is the highest contamination intensity recorded across the country,” the report added.