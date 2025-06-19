Sangrur: 5 held for forging documents to secure bail for drug traffickers

The Sangrur Police have apprehended five people in connection with a forgery racket. The group is accused of fabricating documents to facilitate bail for drug traffickers. The Sangrur Police have apprehended five people in connection with a forgery racket. The group is accused of fabricating documents to facilitate bail for drug traffickers. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The superintendent of police (SP), Dilpreet Singh providing details stated that the Gurdeep Singh Nambardar, Surjeet Singh, Teerath Singh, Manjinder Singh, and Jagsir Singh Seera have been arrested under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He added that the forged Aadhaar cards were recovered from their possession.

The police said that the arrests were made following a tip-off that Gurdeep Singh Nambardar and his associates were orchestrating the creation of fraudulent documents to secure bail for individuals facing charges under the NDPS Act and various other legal provisions.

The SP further informed that the gang reportedly demanded considerable sums for their services. Recently, they are alleged to have secured bail for Jeevan Singh and Bunty Singh, both arrested in separate cases.

Gurdeep Singh, Surjeet Singh, and Teerath Singh were arrested on June 16. Manjinder Singh and Jagsir Singh Seera were subsequently apprehended on June 17. The police official stated that further investigation is ongoing.