Sangrur admn to provide skill training to youngsters undergoing de-addiction

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jun 07, 2025 09:54 AM IST

This is part of Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, as part of which a three-pronged strategy – enforcement, de-addiction, and rehabilitation – is being implemented to root out drug menace.

The Sangrur district administration has announced plans to provide skill training to youngsters who are undergoing treatment for drug addiction, deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi said on Friday.

As per the plan, 80 patients will be selected for the first batch from various government and private de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. (Getty Images)
As per the plan, 80 patients will be selected for the first batch from various government and private de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. (Getty Images)

This is part of Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, as part of which a three-pronged strategy – enforcement, de-addiction, and rehabilitation – is being implemented to root out drug menace.

As per the plan, 80 patients will be selected for the first batch from various government and private de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. These patients will undergo short-term courses, ranging from one day to 15 days, conducted by departments such as rural self employment training institutes, animal husbandry, horticulture, ITIs, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), dairy development, fisheries, and others. They will be provided certificates upon successful completion of the training.

The DC further said a letter will be sent to the central government to permanently open a skill development centre in Sangrur so that maximum youth can be covered.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sangrur admn to provide skill training to youngsters undergoing de-addiction
