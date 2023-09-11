Sangrur: Audio clips of patwari ‘seeking’ bribe go viral, probe initiated

The district administration has initiated a probe against a patwari after his audio clips of allegedly demanding bribe went viral on the social media. A vigilance probe is already pending against him. A vigilance probe is already pending against him.

In the audios, the patwari can be heard seeking ₹3 lakh for registration of an agricultural land in the clip of 3.15 minutes and 1.20 minutes duration. The patwari, Dharmraj, is currently posted at Mehsumpur revenue circle of Sangrur district.

An official said during the probe, it has been found that the said audios were recorded two years ago when the patwari was posted in the Maniana circle in Moonak sub-division of Sangrur district. “So far, it has been confirmed in the probe that the voice in the audio clips is of the said patwari.”

An official, pleading anonymity, said, “A vigilance probe against the accused patwari was initiated seven months ago for ‘khangi tabadla’ in Balran village.”

Confirming the development, Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “Following a number of complaints against the said patwari, he was transferred to Mehsumpur circle in May last year. Since then, he has been giving applications for his transfer. After some time, we also considered transferring him to an office, but he was adamant to do field job.”

“I came to know about an alleged audio of his seeking bribe and I immediately directed the additional deputy commissioner, general, to conduct a probe into the matter,” said Jorwal.

Was telling rate of a property: Patwari

Patwari Dharmraj said, “The audio clips are of the time when I was posted in Maniana circle. I served there for 10 to 12 years and the audio which went viral is of Hamirgarh village. I was not demanding bribe from Chamkaur Singh of Hamirgarh village, but was telling him the rate of a property.”

