Sangrur, Barnala farmers decry slow procurement

Farmers of Sangrur and Barnala on Tuesday claimed delays in wheat procurement and lack of basic amenities in the mandis, a charge denied by the government officials responsible for management at the grain markets. Farmers inspect the wheat grain at the New Grain Market in Patiala. (ANI)

Gurbaksh Singh, a farmer, said that the officials are just making excuses. “The entire crop isn’t ruined, nor is there a quality loss. We are battling the weather on one hand and mismanagement on the other. No one is listening to us,” he said, adding that even basic facilities, such as drinking water, are unavailable in the Majhi mandi (grain market) of Sangrur.

Balkaur Singh, another farmer at the Barnala grain market, also voiced similar concerns. In Bhawanigarh of Sangrur, farmers staged a protest outside the market committee office.

Meanwhile, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan announced a protest outside deputy commissioners’ offices on April 16 over procurement delays. “Inspectors from the agencies come and talk about shrivelled grains and quality to avoid buying under government norms,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, along with Barnala deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh, visited the Barnala main grain market to check the procurement process. Hayer stated that wheat procurement has commenced in Barnala district.

Barnala district mandi officer, Bir Inder Singh, said that the delays are due to the moisture content in the produce.

“Although procurement has started today, at least 70% of the crop has moisture above the permissible limit of 12% in Barnala grain market,” he said, adding that he will ask his team to check amenities at the grain market.

Sangrur district food and supply controller Gurpreet Singh said that 4,500 tonnes of wheat has been procured in the district. “The lifting will start from Thursday,” he added. Sangrur district mandi officer Jaspal Singh admitted to slow procurement due to shrivelled crops.