Sangrur bypoll: Kejriwal lauds Punjab govt’s actions against corruption; holds road show with Mann

Emphasising the Punjab government’s zero tolerance towards corruption, Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lauded the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation in the state for taking action against corrupt leaders.

Kejriwal made the comments during a road show along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to seek votes for party candidate Gurmail Singh in Sangrur and Barnala districts for the June 23 Sangrur bypoll.

Paty workers and supporters from across Punjab gathered at ‘Vijay Chowk’ in Sangrur to put up a show of strength and take part in the road show.

“An AAP minister was involved in corruption, chief minister Bhagwant Mann immediately sacked him from the Cabinet and also sent him to jail. We are also investigating the corruption cases of ministers in the previous governments. Those who are found guilty will be given exemplary punishment for deceiving Punjab and its people,” Kejriwal said.

On the promises made by the AAP before the Punjab assembly elections, Kejriwal said that CM Mann has started working on AAP’s guarantees from day one of forming the government in the state. Electricity is going to be free in the entire state from July 1 and work on the rest of the guarantees is underway and all guarantees will be fulfilled soon.

He also appealed to the people of Sangrur to ensure the victory of AAP candidate Gurmail Singh with a huge margin and said that just like Bhagwant Mann, Gurmail Singh will raise the voice of Punjab in the parliament.

Sangrur is land of revolution: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the land of Sangrur is revolutionary. The revolution that came in Punjab in 2022 was started in 2014 by the people of Sangrur.

He also announced that the government is going to open India’s best medical college in Sangrur. He also announced to make the district an industrial hub and eradicate the problem of unemployment in Punjab.

While addressing a meeting of businessmen and industrialists earlier in Dhuri, he said, “I am not saying that corruption has been completely eradicated from the state. There are still some holes in the system but we will end it. We have caught one of our own and a former Congress minister for indulging in corruption. We will give you an account of each penny.”

During the meeting, Mann also announced formulation of a new industrial policy with the suggestions and collaboration of the industrialists.

He also said that a single-window system would be launched to facilitate industrialists, which will enable them to get all required approvals for setting up the industries easily.

He said that industrial city Mandi Gobindgarh and all the other industrial towns like Rajpura, Phillaur, Dhariwal would be revived.

Mann said that Tata company wants to build a power plant from straw in Punjab, while representatives of Japanese companies and German class companies are also ready to set up projects in the state.

