Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Sangrur: Fake trading scam busted, 10 arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The Sangrur police have busted a fake trading platform scam, arresting 10 persons who defrauded a resident of Sunam, Karnveer Kansal, of around ₹18 lakh, said superintendent of police (SP) Dilpreet Singh on Thursday

Sangrur: The Sangrur police have busted a fake trading platform scam, arresting 10 persons who defrauded a resident of Sunam, Karnveer Kansal, of around 18 lakh, said superintendent of police (SP) Dilpreet Singh on Thursday.

Sangrur: Fake trading scam busted, 10 arrested
Sangrur: Fake trading scam busted, 10 arrested

Sharing more details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpreet Singh said that Kansal was initially approached through a WhatsApp group and enticed to invest in the share market via a fraudulent online platform. Between January and February 2025, Kansal was repeatedly pressured into transferring money in multiple installments to several bank accounts controlled by the scammers.

An FIR was registered in March 2025 under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following the registration of the complaint, the police launched coordinated raids across several locations, including Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Abohar, and Mohali, leading to the arrest of the accused, the DSP said.

Of the 10 persons arrested, eight were detained from Mohali, while two others were apprehended a week earlier. The arrested individuals are from diverse regions, including Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Abohar, Janeja (Ludhiana), Patna, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Faridabad (Haryana).

During the arrests, police recovered 17 mobile phones, six chequebooks, five ATM cards and a passport. Authorities believe the gang operated across multiple locations, using various fraudulent platforms to dupe victims into making large monetary transfers.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sangrur: Fake trading scam busted, 10 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On