Sangrur: The Sangrur police have busted a fake trading platform scam, arresting 10 persons who defrauded a resident of Sunam, Karnveer Kansal, of around ₹18 lakh, said superintendent of police (SP) Dilpreet Singh on Thursday. Sangrur: Fake trading scam busted, 10 arrested

Sharing more details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpreet Singh said that Kansal was initially approached through a WhatsApp group and enticed to invest in the share market via a fraudulent online platform. Between January and February 2025, Kansal was repeatedly pressured into transferring money in multiple installments to several bank accounts controlled by the scammers.

An FIR was registered in March 2025 under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following the registration of the complaint, the police launched coordinated raids across several locations, including Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Abohar, and Mohali, leading to the arrest of the accused, the DSP said.

Of the 10 persons arrested, eight were detained from Mohali, while two others were apprehended a week earlier. The arrested individuals are from diverse regions, including Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Abohar, Janeja (Ludhiana), Patna, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Faridabad (Haryana).

During the arrests, police recovered 17 mobile phones, six chequebooks, five ATM cards and a passport. Authorities believe the gang operated across multiple locations, using various fraudulent platforms to dupe victims into making large monetary transfers.