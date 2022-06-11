Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Opposition parties bring in big guns to storm into AAP bastion

With the fight for the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency picking up steam, the state presidents and senior leaders of three main opposition parties in the state– Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – have started canvassing in favour of their party candidates.

The seat is considered a stronghold of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as chief minister Bhagwant Mann has won this seat twice – both times with a margin of over one lakh votes. Besides, the AAP also won all nine assembly segments from this parliamentary seat during the recently concluded state assembly elections.

All three parties are taking on the AAP over the law-and-order situation, new excise policy and its other promises made during the state assembly polls.

SAD chief condemns new excise policy

On Friday, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had kicked off the campaign for party candidate Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, who is the sister of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana. Addressing gatherings in Sunam, Dirba, Dhuri and Bhawanigarh, Sukhbir had appealed to people to give a chance to Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) languishing in jails for over two decades and stand by their families. He said that despite the completion of life sentences, many Sikhs were still languishing in jails.

The SAD chief also condemned the new excise policy which, he said, was aimed at handing over the liquor business in the state to a few players from outside Punjab and forcing hundreds of local businessmen out of business. Besides, Badal, senior Akali leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Manpreet Ayali, Virsa Singh Valtoha and others were also seen criss-crossing the district to seek votes for the party candidate.

People feel safe with us: Congress

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also reached Sangrur and started campaigning for party candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy from Lehra and held meetings with party workers and shopkeepers. He also went for door-to-door canvassing. Later, he also inaugurated the party’s poll office at Chhajli village, besides addressing gatherings in other parts of the district.

“We had many shortcomings. We could not understand the pulse of the people (during the assembly polls). Now, people will stand by us as they feel safe with the Congress party. People will give us their mandate this time,” said Raja Warring. Former cabinet ministers, including Pargat Singh, Vijay Inder Singla and other senior leaders also addressed workers’ meetings.

BJP candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon addressing a rally in Sangrur. (HT PHOTO)

BJP takes on AAP over law-and-order, new excise policy

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma said, “AAP had promised to make Punjab drug-free and now they have made arrangements to deliver liquor at every doorstep.”

“There is no single day in Punjab when murder does not take place. People had given their mandate to CM Bhagwant Mann but he has cheated them as he does not govern the state. The government is run by Raghav Chadha and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We will apprise people about these,” added Sharma.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and former finance minister, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former cabinet minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Surjit Kumar Jyani have also campaigned for BJP candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon. They have inaugurated his poll office at Lehra.

