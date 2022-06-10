Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Sukhbir Badal launches campaign for Rajoana’s sister

Launching the campaign of Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed to Punjabis to give a chance to Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) languishing in jails for over two decades and stand by their families.

Addressing meetings in Bhadaur, Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Malerkotla, the SAD president said the party had decided to abide with the wishes of Akal Takht jathedar and field a family member of a Sikh detenues to press for their release.

“Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana is a joint candidate of the SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party combine as well as of panthic organisations,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamaldeep Rajoana, who is the sister of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, made an emotional plea to Punjabis to help her in the effort to get Sikh detenues freed. She said the Sikh detenues were not against any religion, caste or region but had acted in an emotional state of mind for which they had completed their life sentences.

AAP leaders meet to chalk out strategy for bypoll

Chandigarh Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh held a meeting with senior party leaders and office-bearers on Thursday to intensity their preparations for the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection.

Singh said the meeting was held to chalk out strategies to win the bypoll. Discussion was also held on duties to ministers, MLAs and other party leaders for the June 23 election, a party leader said. Cabinet ministers Harpal Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Laljit Bhullar, Dr Baljit Kaur, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Harbhajan Singh ETO were among those present. District presidents and Lok Sabha in-charges also attended the meeting.

The AAP state in-charge said that Sangrur is the bastion of AAP where the party has been winning since 2014. “In this election too, all the old records will be broken,” he said after the meeting.