Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Sukhbir Badal launches campaign for Rajoana’s sister
Launching the campaign of Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed to Punjabis to give a chance to Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) languishing in jails for over two decades and stand by their families.
Addressing meetings in Bhadaur, Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Malerkotla, the SAD president said the party had decided to abide with the wishes of Akal Takht jathedar and field a family member of a Sikh detenues to press for their release.
“Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana is a joint candidate of the SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party combine as well as of panthic organisations,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Kamaldeep Rajoana, who is the sister of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, made an emotional plea to Punjabis to help her in the effort to get Sikh detenues freed. She said the Sikh detenues were not against any religion, caste or region but had acted in an emotional state of mind for which they had completed their life sentences.
AAP leaders meet to chalk out strategy for bypoll
Singh said the meeting was held to chalk out strategies to win the bypoll. Discussion was also held on duties to ministers, MLAs and other party leaders for the June 23 election, a party leader said. Cabinet ministers Harpal Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Laljit Bhullar, Dr Baljit Kaur, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Harbhajan Singh ETO were among those present. District presidents and Lok Sabha in-charges also attended the meeting.
The AAP state in-charge said that Sangrur is the bastion of AAP where the party has been winning since 2014. “In this election too, all the old records will be broken,” he said after the meeting.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
