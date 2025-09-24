Sangrur: Over 100 fever cases reported in Sunam, health dept ropes in doctors, interns

Amid a surge in fever cases in Sunam constituency, the district health department has deployed two MD medicine doctors on a four-day rotation and an MD pediatrician who will remain in affected areas for six days at the local government hospital. The doctors will provide daily OPD services, examine suspected patients, and refer confirmed cases to government hospitals for treatment.

Over the past four days, 100 fever cases have been reported in the area, including 31 cases on Tuesday, 26 on September 22, 36 on September 21, and 7 on September 20.

A special team from the health department conducted health check-ups in Sunam city’s slum areas on Tuesday to assess the situation and provide immediate medical support.

District epidemiologist Dr Upasana advised the public to watch for symptoms of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, which include high fever, body and joint pain, stomach issues, and loss of appetite. She urged patients to seek treatment immediately at the civil hospital in Sunam or consult a registered medical practitioner. Free lab tests are available at the civil hospital, with additional tests offered at a diagnostic centre near the old OPD complex.

The primary treatment method includes cold sponging and appropriate medication, with all necessary medicines available free of cost at the civil hospital, Dr Upasana said.

She also stressed preventive measures such as avoiding water stagnation, wearing full-sleeved clothing and footwear, using mosquito repellents, and taking special care of children, the elderly, and pregnant women. Maintaining hygiene, a healthy diet, and adequate water intake were also advised.

In coordination with private healthcare providers, senior medical officer Udham Singh Wala instructed all private laboratories in Sunam to offer a 10% discount on test fees compared to regular charges. Lab fee structures must be displayed prominently, and positive test results must be accompanied by proper guidance for patients.