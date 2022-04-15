Sankalp rally: Amit Shah to visit Jammu on May 8
Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu on May 8 to take part in J&K People’s Forum’s ‘sankalp rally’ to reiterate India’s claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Former J&K deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said, “The home minister will visit Jammu on May 8 to take part in a programme where we will take a pledge to reiterate India’s claim over PoJK.”
The sankalp rally is being organised to remember the sacrifices of PoJK, West Pakistan , and Chamb refugees of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.
“We have sent the home minister an invite, and he has consented to take part in the Sankalp rally,” said a forum member.
This will be Shah’s second visit to Jammu in less than two months and the third in seven months. He had last visited Jammu on March 18 and 19 for CRPF’s Raising Day Parade. Last year, he had visited J&K from October 23 to 26.
On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district on the occasion of National Panchayat Day.
Himachal | With heatwave scorching plains, tourists make a beeline for the hills
With the plains in the grip of blistering heatwave conditions, tourist season the hill state of Himachal Pradesh has begun a month in advance as thousands make a beeline for colder climes. While environmentalists fret over the climatic anomaly causing record-breaking heat in spring, Covid-beleaguered tourism-dependent businesses in the hill state are finally thriving after two years. Tourism contributes 7% to the state's gross domestic product (SGDP).
Museum a virtual walk through history
High-tech tools to allow people to click selfies with their favourite Prime Ministers and take virtual walks with them. A virtual time machine that recounts India's nuclear journey. These are all part of a new museum dedicated to the country's 14 prime ministers that was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday. The winding corridors that scale some of the galleries contain several key milestones in India's journey since 1994.
Civilian shot dead by militants cremated in Kulgam
A day after a civilian was shot dead by militants outside Satish Kumar who belonged to the Rajput clan, and was a driver by profession's house in Kulgam, his body was consigned to flames at Kakran village in Kulgam on Thursday. After he was shot outside his house, Kumar had been shifted to the district hospital in Kulgam, from where he was referred to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. However, he succumbed on the way to hospital. Kumar lived in the village with six other non Muslim families.
Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Rising Star Corps commander
Lieutenant general Pushpendra Singh on Thursday took over as commander of the Rising Star Corps in Himachal Pradesh, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army's youngest corps, 9 Corps, which was raised in 2005, has its operational area up to Jammu. Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh took over as the 17th corps commander of the Yol-based Rising Star Corps, the spokesperson said.
Chandigarh: Tributes paid to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
The 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was celebrated at PunjabEngineering College and Panjab University on Thursday. At PEC, an event was organised by the institute's SC/ST/OBC Officers' Welfare Association. Director of PEC, Baldev Setia was the chief guest and former civil surgeon of Jalandhar, Dr RL Bassan, was the guest of honour.
