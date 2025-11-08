The ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025’ kicked off with high energy at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Saturday, marking the beginning of one of Haryana’s largest public-participation sports festivals. The event, led by Rajya Sabha member Rekha Sharma, was inaugurated with spirited 5 km and 10 km marathon runs for both men and women. Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 draws over 1 Lakh participants

The competition, which has received a staggering 1,02,032 registrations, is being organised across the Ambala parliamentary constituency, spanning Ambala, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar districts. Gracing the inaugural ceremony were several dignitaries, including director general of sports Sanjeev Verma, deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma, and commissioner of police Sibash Kabiraj. Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma was also in attendance as the guest of honour.

The five core sports disciplines that will feature in the multi-district sports meet are cricket, kho-kho, kabaddi, badminton, and athletics. The games will follow a progressive structure, starting at the ward/block level and culminating in the parliamentary constituency level. The event is set to run from November 8 to December 24.