Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sanyukt Samaj Morcha opens office in Ludhiana, 65 apply to contest polls
chandigarh news

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha opens office in Ludhiana, 65 apply to contest polls

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha which is likely to forge an alliance with Bhartiya Aarthik Party (BAP) opened its office in civil lines near Fountain Chowk, Ludhiana, and over 65 persons, on Monday, gave their representation to the committee while expressing their intentions to contest polls at the upcoming assembly elections under the banner of SSM
Sanyukt Samaj Morcha committee members receiving nominations from members to contest polls at party office in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Sanyukt Samaj Morcha committee members receiving nominations from members to contest polls at party office in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 65 persons, on Monday, gave their representation to the committee while expressing their intentions to contest the upcoming assembly polls under the banner of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political group representing 22 Kisan Unions.

The SSM which is likely to forge an alliance with Bhartiya Aarthik Party (BAP) opened its office in civil lines near Fountain Chowk.

Earlier, during the day it was said farmer leader and SSM chief Balbir Singh Rajewal and Harmeet Singh Kadian will visit and formally inaugurate the party office, but the plan was shelved.

SSM Committee member Mukesh Chander Sharma said there were more than 65 persons who applied with the party and expressed their intention to contest election. He added that their applications will be scrutinised and further decisions will be taken by the party leaders.

Sharma said SSM will announce its first list of candidates most probably on Wednesday but it is sure that within this week SSM will announce all candidates for 117 seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out