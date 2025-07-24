Saplings to be geo-tagged, drones to track growth: Haryana CM Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced an ambitious target of planting 2.10 crore saplings across the state this year, urging every family to plant at least one tree during the monsoon season in the interest of environmental conservation and a sustainable future. The CM was speaking at the state-level Van Mahotsav in Morni, Panchkula. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at Van Mahotsav in Morni, Panchkula, on Wednesday. (HT)

He highlighted the success of the first phase of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, which saw 1.87 crore saplings planted against a target of 1.60 crore. Since October 2014, approximately 18 crore saplings have been planted across the state, he said.

To ensure effective implementation and increase forest cover, Saini announced that all plantations initiated by the forest department would be geo-tagged and regularly monitored using drones for up to five years. The chief minister also released two booklets on herbal vatika and nature trails, aimed at promoting eco-tourism in Morni.

He stressed that environmental conservation is a collective responsibility, urging individuals to nurture saplings like their own children for at least five years. He also mentioned the ‘Pranavayu Devta Pension Scheme’, which provides ₹3,000 annually for the care of trees over 75 years old. So far, ₹1 crore has been deposited into the accounts of guardians of 3,800 trees under this scheme. Additionally, he spoke about the Green Aravalli Action Plan in South Haryana—a joint initiative with the central government—to be implemented across four states.

Environment, forest, and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasised that Van Mahotsav should be a people’s movement, not just a ceremonial event.

Sanitation workers are sentinels of the environment: CM

The chief minister also lauded the invaluable contribution of sanitation workers in realising the dream of ‘Swachh Haryana’, describing them as the “unsung heroes” behind the state’s improved standards of cleanliness. Calling them the silent force and pillars behind Haryana’s cleaner streets and healthier communities, he said the cleanliness that graces every street and neighbourhood in the state carries the invisible but tireless imprint of the sanitation workers.

He was addressing a gathering of safai karmcharis (sanitation workers) at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir.

During the event, the workers expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for the state government’s decision to raise their monthly wages by ₹2,100, a move announced on the occasion of Sant Kabir Jayanti held recently, an official statement said.