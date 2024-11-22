The Sarathi Initiative, a volunteer-based programme at PGIMER, has successfully reduced patient wait times at the hospital’s OPDs, with the average time dropping from 4.2 hours to just 2.8 hours, according to a post-implementation impact study by the hospital’s department of community medicine. ‘Sarathi’ initiative helps cut patient wait times from 4.2 hrs to 2.8 hrs at PGIMER Chandigarh

Launched in May 2024, the programme has streamlined patient navigation, easing the burden on hospital staff and enhancing the overall patient experience.

The initiative, which enlists student volunteers from local colleges and Panjab University, assists patients in areas such as registration, lab tests and queue management.

According to the study, surveys of 237 OPD patients revealed that 60% were aware of the programme and 54% used its services.

An impressive 76% of those who participated found the help valuable, citing navigation (27%), registration (22%) and lab test support (13%) as the most beneficial aspects. Patient satisfaction reached a remarkable 4.8 out of 5, highlighting the positive impact of the initiative.

Also helpful during staff strikes

With over 350 volunteers supporting various hospital units, including the New OPD and Advanced Eye Centre, Sarathi has not only improved operational efficiency but also ensured continued patient care during staff strikes.

The programme’s success has prompted healthcare workers to suggest expanding volunteer roles, including administrative tasks like form-filling, to further boost efficiency.

The initiative’s roots trace back to deputy director Pankaj Rai’s visit to Henry Ford Health Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, in 2019, where he observed a similar model.

Recognising PGIMER’s high patient volume—over 30 lakh annual visits, Rai adapted the concept for Chandigarh, involving NGOs and educational institutions to establish a sustainable volunteer system.

NGOs, such as the Vishav Manav Ruhani Satsang Kendra and Sukh Foundation, were roped in, for volunteering during times when student availability was limited, like exam seasons or holidays.

Beyond its immediate impact on patient care, Sarathi also fosters empathy and social responsibility among volunteers, the post-implementation impact study notes.

The programme has been adopted by over 250 hospitals across 25 states and is set to expand to more than 700 hospitals nationwide.

PGIMER director Vivek Lal praised the initiative’s success, saying, “The outcomes of Project Sarathi demonstrate a collaborative effort to enhance patient care. We are eager to implement the recommendations to sustain this momentum.”

PGIMER SFC approves new faculty for satellite centre

The 130th meeting of PGIMER’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC), chaired by secretary (health), ministry of health and family welfare, approved several key initiatives to enhance infrastructure and academic excellence at the premier medical institute.

Among the highlights of the Wednesday meeting was the approval to establish regular faculty and non-faculty positions at PGIMER’s satellite centres in Sangrur, Ferozepur and Una, ensuring strengthened health care delivery in underserved regions.

The committee also green-lit major IT upgrades, including cybersecurity enhancements and the creation of a centralised data centre to support the implementation of Hospital Information System (HIS) version-2 project.

Engineering upgrades focusing on fire safety were also endorsed to bolster operational safety across PGIMER facilities. Additionally, the establishment of a medical museum was also approved. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said all agendas tabled in the meeting were approved. Now, these will be taken up in the governing body for final approval.