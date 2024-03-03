‘Sarkar-Vapaar Milni’: To topple Delhi, Punjab govt, BJP offered AAP MLAs 25 crore each, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that if people of Punjab had not given 92 seats to AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have toppled the government. He claimed that the BJP has been offering ₹25 crore each to AAP MLAs in Punjab and Delhi. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal interacting with industrialists and traders during a ‘Sarkar-Vapaar Milni’ programme in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering during the ‘Sarkar-Vapaar Milni’ in Ludhiana on Sunday. He along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also appealed to the people of Punjab to make his party victorious on all 13 seats.

The Centre is suffering from “anti-Punjab “syndrome due to which they need to be taught a lesson, he said, and slammed the Union government for creating “obstacles” in the smooth functioning of the non-BJP ruled states. He said despite all hurdles, he is doing good in Delhi, and said he should get Noble Prize for good administration.

Kejriwal took on the Centre for allegedly rejecting Punjab’s tableau for the Republic Day parade, saying it was humiliation of Punjabis and added that the martyrs of state do not need “NOC” (no-objection certificate) from the Centre for their supreme sacrifices.

“In the past two years, Mann government managed to bring ₹67,000 crore investment in the state which will generate over three lakh jobs,” he added.

In his address, Mann said 90% of households in the state are getting free electricity and the government aims to provide electricity at cheap rates to industry.

The Punjab chief minister said for the first time, 410 hi-tech new vehicles have been given to station house officers (SHOs) in Punjab Police to maintain law and order efficiently.

Mann and Kejriwal called upon people to repeat history by ensuring victory of AAP on all 13 Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Addressing the gathering of traders and industrialists in Amritsar, Mann said the credit of bringing common people at the centre stage of Indian polity goes to Arvind Kejriwal, who has forced the parties to change their agendas as per need of people. He said instead of ‘Sankalp Pattars’ or election manifestos, the political parties are now giving guarantees of welfare to the people.

The chief minister quipped that a former finance minister of the state chanted rhetoric of ‘empty state exchequer’ for nine years thereby jeopardising development of the state. However, he said after assuming charge, every single penny of the state government is being spent on development of state and welfare of its people. Mann said his government has checked the pilferage in the state exchequer to ensure that every single penny is spent judiciously for the wellbeing of people.

Govt also probing ‘misuse’ of authority by Capt: Mann

The chief minister said former CM Captain Amarinder Singh could have taken action against them, but he remained mum because he was “hand in glove” with the Badals. He alleged that the ex-CM also constructed his palace around Sukhvilas by flouting the norms due to which he didn’t take action against it. Mann said, “The state government is also probing the misuse of authority by Captain for his vested interest”.

The chief minister said when the tableau of the state was rejected by Centre, none of the MPs from the state except for Jalandhar raised the issue. He said these MPs had remained mum on issues pertaining to the state due to which time has come for routing them out.

The Delhi chief minister said in the past 75 years, leaders like Badals and Captain had “ruined” the state and plundered the wealth of the state.

He said AAP respects the traders and industrialists whereas the previous regimes termed the traders as thieves. Kejriwal said traders were only fundraisers for political parties, but now they are active partners in the progress of the state.