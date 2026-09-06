SAS Nagar: Tribunal awards ₹17.5L to welder who lost hand in 2024

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, SAS Nagar, has awarded ₹17.49 lakh compensation to a 56-year-old welder, who lost his right hand after a tipper hit his motorcycle near Handesra village, Dera Bassi, in November 2024. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, SAS Nagar, has awarded ₹17.49 lakh compensation to a 56-year-old welder, who lost his right hand after a tipper hit his motorcycle near Handesra village, Dera Bassi, in November 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Presiding officer Atul Kasana passed the order, directing the tipper owner, driver and insurer to pay the amount jointly and severally, with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing the claim petition until realisation.

According to the complainant, Joginder Singh of Shivalik Colony, Ambala, he was travelling with his son Ramandeep Singh on a Splendor motorcycle after attending a marriage on November 24, 2024. When they reached near Handesra village, the Tata tipper, bearing registration number (HR-68-C-2345), took a sharp turn and hit their motorcycle, the tribunal said.

Joginder fell and his right hand came under the tipper’s tyre. Passersby took him and his son to Mehndiratta Hospital in Ambala. Joginder remained hospitalised from November 24 to 27 and again from December 17 to 19. He underwent treatment for traumatic amputation of his right hand.

The tribunal relied on Joginder’s testimony, the FIR and medical records and held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of Harpal Singh, the tipper driver. The owner and driver did not contest the petition and were proceeded against ex-parte.

The insurance company argued that Joginder did not have a valid driving licence and that the vehicle and driver lacked valid documents. The tribunal rejected these arguments, noting that the insurer itself produced the driver’s licence, registration, insurance policy and permits and failed to prove any policy violation.

The tribunal assessed Joginder’s monthly income at ₹10,996, instead of the claimed ₹20,000, as he had not produced documentary proof of his salary. It relied on his 60% permanent disability and applied a multiplier of nine for his age. The award includes ₹6.37 lakh towards medical expenses, ₹45,000 for special diet and attendant charges, ₹50,000 for transportation, ₹1 lakh for pain and suffering, ₹32,988 for loss of income, ₹7.83 lakh for future earnings and ₹1 lakh for loss of amenities.