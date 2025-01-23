Menu Explore
Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu is Chandigarh co-op bank chairman

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2025 08:28 PM IST

Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu thanked all members of the board of directors and assured them that he would leave no stone unturned to elevate the Chandigarh Co-operative Bank to new heights. He also promised the residents of Chandigarh’s villages that all issues related to the bank would be resolved

After the election of the board of directors of the Chandigarh Co-operative Bank Limited held in September last year, the directors on Wednesday unanimously elected Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu (Sarangpur) as Chairman and Sukhwinder Singh Kala Kajheri as vice-chairman. Both chairman and vice-chairman were elected unopposed. The board of directors consists of 12 members.

Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu is also a nominated councillor in the municipal corporation, Chandigarh. (HT File)
Sidhu thanked all members of the board of directors and assured them that he would leave no stone unturned to elevate the Chandigarh Co-operative Bank to new heights. He also promised the residents of Chandigarh’s villages that all issues related to the bank would be resolved. “Now, no one will have to worry about matters related to banks,” he added.

Sidhu is also a nominated councillor in the municipal corporation, Chandigarh.

