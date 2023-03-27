Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Saurabh Duggal re-elected as Chandigarh Press Club president

Saurabh Duggal re-elected as Chandigarh Press Club president

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 27, 2023 03:20 AM IST

Defeating Jaswant Singh Rana of Yuvsatta by a margin of 118 votes, independent journalist Saurabh Duggal retained his position as the president of the Chandigarh Press Club

The Duggal-Handa-Sharma panel won all nine seats of the Chandigarh Press Club governing council in the annual elections held on Sunday.

The newly elected governing council of Chandigarh Press Club. (HT Photo)
The newly elected governing council of Chandigarh Press Club. (HT Photo)

Defeating Jaswant Singh Rana of Yuvsatta by a margin of 118 votes, independent journalist Saurabh Duggal retained his position as the president of the club. As many as 332 votes were polled for Duggal against 214 votes for Rana, while two were declared invalid.

For the post of senior vice-president, 351 votes were polled for Ramesh Handa of Punjab Kesari who beat Ajay Kumar Verma of The Tribune by a difference of 161 votes. Umesh Sharma of News 18 trounced Anil Bhardwaj of Spokesman by 125 votes to clinch the post of secretary general.

Neha Sharma of PTI was elected vice-president-1 after beating Neena Sharma of Dainik Savera by 109 votes. Mansa Ram Rawat of Punjabi Tribune bested Deepender Thakur of Punjab Kesari by 52 votes to become vice-president-2.

Sushil Raj of Punjab Kesari was elected as joint secretary-1, Arshdeep Arshi of News 18 as joint secretary-2, Dushyant S Pundir of The Tribune as secretary and Rajesh Dhall of Dainik Jagran as treasurer.

Established in 1980, the Chandigarh Press Club has been holding elections annually since 1984 without a miss. A total 548 votes were polled on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out