Saurabh Singh is Faridabad police commissioner

The Haryana government on Wednesday posted 1998-batch IPS officer Saurabh Singh as Faridabad police commissioner. Singh replaced OP Narwal, who was posted as inspector general (IG), Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban.

IG, state crime branch, Ashok Kumar has been posted as IG, South Range, Rewari, replacing Saurabh Singh.

DIG, state crime branch, Rajesh Duggal has been posted as joint commissioner of police, Faridabad, while deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, Gurugram, Mohit Handa has been posted as AIG, welfare, and SP, state narcotics bureau.

HPS officer Mukesh Kumar has been posted as DCP, crime and traffic, Panchkula, replacing Virender Sangwan who was posted as SP, anti-corruption bureau.