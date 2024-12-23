Saurabh Singh is new Haryana CID chief

The Haryana government on Sunday appointed 1998 batch IPS officer, Saurabh Singh as additional director general of police (ADGP), CID. Singh, who was commissioner of police Faridabad replaced Alok Mittal. As per home department orders, Mittal was appointed as ADGP, anti-corruption bureau replacing Amitabh Dhillon. The post of commissioner of police Faridabad remains vacant.

