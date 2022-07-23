Save water: Women lead protest outside Trident unit on Day 3
Women protesters took the centre stage as the ongoing stir outside Trident Group’s biggest unit at Dhaula village in Barnala entered the third day on Saturday.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) is holding a five-day statewide agitation, “save water, save environment”, to put the spotlight on contamination of water bodies due to industrial effluents. Besides Barnala, protests are being held at 15 sites in various districts, including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
Addressing hundreds of women gathered at Dhaula, senior union leader Parmjeet Kaur Pitho alleged that foul smell emanating from groundwater in the area adjoining the industrial unit was making life difficult for the people.
Karmjeet Kaur, another leader, said that while political parties in Punjab are raising a hue and cry to stop the state’s waters from going to Haryana and Rajasthan, “they are mute against the corporate houses, who are occupying the water, a natural resource”.
Trident, which is among the biggest textile groups in the state, has categorically denied the union’s allegations that it is using groundwater in its unit and contaminating it with effluents.
Meanwhile, the Public Action Committee (PAC), which had earlier led the protest against the now-scrapped textile park project near Matterwara forest, extended its support to the BKU’s agitation on Saturday.
Participating in a dharna on the banks of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana, PAC member Kuldeep Khaira also appealed to other NGOs and environmentalists to raise their voice against pollution of water bodies and gather at the protest site on July 25.
Seven killed as truck collides head-on with autorickshaw in Nuh
Gurugram: Seven persons were killed and four critically injured when a speeding truck and an overloaded autorickshaw collided near Bichhor police station in Nuh's Punhana around 2.30pm on Friday. According to the police, 12 persons were travelling from Punhana to Hodal in an auto-rickshawwhen a speeding truck rammed the vehicle near Bichhor in Madhiyaki village, 500 metres away from the police station. Due to the impact, both vehicles fell into a ditch on the roadside.
Special students from Pune fare well in CBSE Class 10 results
Special students from Pune region fared well with a 98.48 per cent pass percentage in the Class 10 exam of the Central Board of Secondary Education. Three students from city-based schools overcame the challenges of the pandemic and scored well. Shrihari, son of Col (Dr) G Shridhar, neonatologist, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and Public Health Foundation of India, epidemiologist and research scientist (public health), Dr Krithiga Shridhar, has overcome many challenges.
National recognition for 2 Bengaluru Railway Protection Force personnel: Report
Lauding their bravery and commitment, the Ministry of Railways announced national awards for two Railway Protection Force personnel from Bengaluru on Thursday. Zina Pinto and Akhilesh Tiwari who work at South Western Railways bagged these awards and prize money. Zina Pinto is a woman constable of Bengaluru division received Mahila Ewam Bal Suraksha Padak for rescuing more than 35 children from traffickers, reported The Times of India.
SPPU resumes free bus service for students on campus
With students returning to Savitribai Phule Pune University after Covid-19 pandemic has abated in the city, the university administration has started providing free bus service on its premises. This will avoid inconvenience to the students. For this, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited provided two buses to the university under corporate social responsibility. This bus serves from the main gate of the university to all the main places in the university.
Houses damaged, elderly woman injured as water tank bursts in Thane
An elderly woman was injured and six houses were destroyed while 15 others were damaged after an overhead water tank burst in a hillock in Wagale Estate, Thane, on Saturday morning. The water storage capacity of the tank, which had been installed in an open space by the Thane Municipal Corporation in 2009, was 75,000 litres. The incident occurred in Wagale Estate that falls under the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency represented by CM Eknath Shinde.
