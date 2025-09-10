SBS Nagar: Alarm after breach in dhussi bundh, no damage to agri land

A 100-feet-wide breach was reported in the dhussi bundh (embankment) of the Sutlej River near Burj Tehal Das village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar) district on Tuesday morning. The breach, attributed to heavy sand erosion, did not cause any immediate damage to agricultural land, officials said. Farmers plugging breach of the Dhussi bundh at village Burj Tehal Das.

Thanks to the low water level in the Sutlej — currently flowing at 41,147 cusecs — and the elevated topography of the surrounding fields, water flow was contained and did not spread to nearby farmland, they said.

Villagers had been monitoring and reinforcing the bundh for the past 20 days, using sandbags and crates. Despite their efforts, erosion intensified, leading to the breach.

On receiving information, senior district officials, army personnel, Punjab Police and local residents reached the site early in the morning to begin immediate plugging and reinforcement work. A total of 400 Punjab Police personnel were deployed to lead the efforts on the ground.

Deputy commissioner Ankurjeet Singh said the breach has not caused damage due to the river’s current low flow and the higher elevation of the breached area.

“We have roped in a team from the Indian Army, which, along with locals, is working tirelessly to strengthen the embankment. We are constructing a ring bundh using machinery to prevent any damage in case of a rise in the river’s water level in the coming days,” said Singh.

He added that the situation is under control and urged residents not to panic. “There is no immediate threat. Continuous efforts are underway to restore and secure the bundh,” he said.

Water starts receding in Sultanpur Lodhi

The water level accumulated in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district has started receding, providing some respite to people in the affected areas.

As many as 15 villages situated in the Mand area were largely impacted after swollen Beas inundated the agricultural land and residential areas in these villages on August 11.

With decrease in the water flow of the Beas, the water level in the affected areas came down by two feet.

Built over Beas, the current water level in the Pong Dam is 1,390.37 feet, while the water inflow was recorded at 37,448 cusecs. As much as 44,980 cusecs is being released into the Beas through turbines and spillway gates.

The water level in Bhakra Dam’s Gobind Sagar Lake was 1,677. 13 feet, almost three feet below the danger mark of 1,680 feet. The inflow into the Bhakra dam was 88,217 cusecs on Tuesday, while the dam released 50,880 cusecs of water downstream through the dam’s turbines for power generation.

Man drowns in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: A 38-year-old man, Bau Singh, a resident of Talli Gulam village in Mallanwala of Ferozepur district, drowned on Tuesday. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment, but doctors were unable to save him.